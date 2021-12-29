Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another blast of arctic air today

BILLINGS — Our daytime highs are on a roller coaster ride… up yesterday now down today. This will also be the case tomorrow and Friday.

Arctic air has slipped back in, so daytime highs will be in the single digits for much of the area today with some spots in the northeast not getting above zero.

Wind chills will dip well below zero for a good portion of the Q2 viewing again this afternoon so limit time outdoors and layer up!

An upper trough dropping through Idaho last night is giving us a chance of flurries this morning, but this will taper off rather quickly. Flurries could return this evening. Snow showers are expected in the Beartooths through the day.

The arctic airmass retreats briefly Thursday allowing a bit of a warm-up, but another cold shot comes in tomorrow night so daytime highs cool back down into the single digits again Friday.

More energy jets through the area Thursday bringing a chance of snow tomorrow through Friday morning before high pressure brings warmer and drier conditions for the weekend and into early next week. Come Sunday, Billings looks to get above freezing for the first time since Christmas Eve. Highs should stay above that mark at least through early next week.

Gusty winds along the western foothills could cause blowing snow Saturday into Saturday night. Use caution if you plan to drive through the area during that time period.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

