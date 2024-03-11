Q2 Billings Area Weather: An unsettled weather pattern through mid-week

BILLINGS — A weak shortwave will slide through the area today bringing a small chance for light rain showers in our western foothills and a couple of inches of snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths through tonight.

A split trough will begin moving through the area tomorrow bringing a chance of rain (maybe some light snow) to the lower elevations through Wednesday night. The higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could pick up over 6" of snow during that period. Red Lodge could get 2-4" while Sheridan, WY could receive 1-2".

Dry conditions begin to settle in on Thursday, but a cold front will bring the chance for more snow Thursday night into Friday across the mountains.

The weekend aims to be dry in the lower elevations with a chance for snow lingering in the high country.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s to start the week, 40s and 50s mid-week then mainly 50s by the end of the week through the weekend. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s this week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

