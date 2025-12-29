Q2 Billings Area Weather: An end-of-the-year warming trend is coming our way

BILLINGS — It certainly looked and felt like winter again in Montana and Wyoming on Saturday and Sunday. It began with snow and wind, followed by much colder air and dangerous wind chills. Thankfully, most of the dangerous weather has passed us for now. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet, but not as cold as last night, with mainly 0s and 10s for lows.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over much of the western United States on Monday, and it will both quiet and warm our weather. We'll have a lot of sunshine on Monday, a few more clouds on Tuesday, and more sunshine on the final day of 2025 on Wednesday. We will stay dry, though, and highs will be mainly in the 40s and lower 50s.

We can expect more clouds as New Year's Day arrives on Thursday, but we'll likely stay dry in most of our area. Despite the increase in clouds, highs will only fall a little, and they'll stay over 10 degrees above average. We'll have some breezy to windy weather at times with isolated showers, but highs will remain in the above average 40s and lower 50s.