Q2 Billings Area Weather: An active weather pattern into early next week

BILLINGS — Some areas will be waking up to lingering wet snow showers on Friday morning. Only expecting minor impacts, but watch out for slick roads during the morning commute. It will be cooler as chilly air moves in behind a cold front, knocking daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s. Winds out of the northwest will be gusting between 35-45 mph across our eastern zones and down around Sheridan, WY.

Snow will taper off from west to east as Friday progresses, but light snow showers will linger over our western mountains through Friday evening. An active pattern will persist across the weekend into early next week.

Rain or rain/snow mixed showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains will be possible on Saturday with highs mainly in the 40s. Showers containing only rain will be more likely on Sunday and Monday as temperatures warm mainly into the 50s, but snow chances remain in the mountains.

It also be quite windy on Sunday into Monday morning with gusts in excess of 50 mph possible across the western foothills while the rest of the area could feel gusts between 20-40 mph, but will decrease as a cold front moves through.

The cold front is forecast to sweep through Monday into Tuesday, bringing a chance of more rain and snow in the lower elevations and all snow in the mountains and adjacent foothills as daytime temperatures cool into the 30s and 40s on Tuesday. Areas west and south of Yellowstone County will have the best chance of getting 3" or more.

High pressure looks to make a return Wednesday into Thursday, bringing drier conditions and warmer temperatures back into the area. Highs will be in the the 40s and 50s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the teens and 20s on Friday night, range from the teens east to 30s west on Saturday night, 20s to 40s on Sunday night, 20s and 30s on Monday night then teens and 20s on Tuesday night.

Miller Robson

