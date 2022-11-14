Q2 Billings Area Weather: Among the top 10 coldest Novembers on record continues

BILLINGS — Despite afternoon temperatures in the low 60s early this month, this is the 8th coldest start to November on record at the Billings airport. Below average temperatures will continue with more opportunities for at least light snow.

An unstable upper wind from the north will produce snow showers Monday night through Tuesday morning, especially over the southern mountains of Montana and across southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. The north side of the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains will see occasional periods of heavier snowfall and will cause some travel concerns.

Another disturbance will move through Wednesday evening through Thursday bringing a fast moving wave of snowfall. Once again, the heaviest snow accumulations are targeting the southern mountains and foothills, but widespread snow showers are expected.

Temperatures remain colder than average, with most of the daytime highs in the 20s to low 30s through the next week with lows in the teens and single digits. But Thursday through Saturday morning is look even colder, with some overnight lows dropping below zero, and only teen for highs on Thursday.

There are some early signs that travel conditions look reasonably favorable for Thanksgiving next week. Check back for updates.