Q2 Billings Area Weather: AM sun, PM clouds and isolated showers late Sunday

Best Chance For Rain Will Be Sunday Evening Through Monday Morning
Jason Stiff
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 08, 2024

BILLINGS — Saturday was a delightful day for most of Montana and Wyoming with sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A cold front is trying to push through the region, but it looks like it won't make much progress, so temperatures won't fall quite as far on Sunday afternoon... they will stay fairly seasonable for most areas.

We can expect morning sunshine and afternoon clouds Sunday as a wave of energy approaches our area. There will be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, but many areas will stay dry. Another surge of moisture will bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday morning, however.

After that wave passes, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies and western Plains, but the jetstream will be flowing directly over Montana and northern Wyoming. As a result, we will have a warming trend with plenty of sunshine, but the wind will strengthen. We will only have a slight chance of showers next Friday and Saturday.

