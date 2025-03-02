Q2 Billings Area Weather: AM sun and PM clouds on Sunday with changes ahead

BILLINGS — March definitely came in like a lamb instead of a lion this year in Montana and Wyoming as a ridge of high pressure brought sunshine and unseasonably mild air. We will be fairly clear tonight with only light breezes, but it won't be too cold for early March. Lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s early Sunday morning.

The first of two storms will begin approaching our region Sunday afternoon, which will lead to increasing clouds late Sunday. We'll have light rain turning to snow by Monday afternoon, and that snow will last through Tuesday afternoon in southern Montana and northern Wyoming. It won't be very heavy, though.

We'll have a break between storms on Wednesday, but we'll still have plenty of clouds. The second storm will follow a similar path to the first, but it will move a little further south, meaning the best chance for additional snow and rain will be in far southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Thursday.