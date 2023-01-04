Q2 Billings Area Weather: AM fog in the east, Lots of sunshine today

BILLINGS — It’s another foggy start in eastern/northeastern Montana this morning with visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas. This should dissipate as the day progresses. Winds will be gusting over 40 mph this morning along the Beartooth Foothills. These should ease up a bit in the afternoon before strengthening again this evening.

We’ll enjoy a good bit of sunshine this afternoon as daytime temperatures attempt to reach a few degrees above average. Expecting dry conditions through tomorrow ahead of a quick shot of energy that will kick up a chance of rain/snow or a mix Thursday night into Friday morning. For the areas that do see snow, little to no accumulation is expected.

High pressure quickly returns with a warmer than average, dry weekend on tap. These conditions will continue into next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s through tomorrow then 30s/40s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the single digits/10s tonight, 10/20s tomorrow night then mainly 20s Friday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com