Q2 Billings Area Weather: AM clouds, PM sun & breezes on Veterans Day Saturday

BILLINGS — The weather has dried out for most of Montana and northern Wyoming at this time, but a few lingering rain showers and snow flurries are possible through late this afternoon. Friday night, we'll lose the rain and snow-bearing clouds, and it will be chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s. Saturday will have morning clouds, afternoon sun and stronger breezes with above-average highs.

The less enjoyable aspect of our weekend weather will involve the wind that many of us will get. Most of the northern half of the state will be under Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Sustained wind of 25-40 mph with gusts over 65 mph will be possible. Please be cautious when driving and bring loose items indoors while it is weaker.

Only northwest Montana has a good chance of any rain or snow from Saturday through next Wednesday, but other chances are coming. We'll remain dry in central and eastern Montana through at least Wednesday afternoon, but we'll have more gusty wind both Tuesday and Wednesday. Late Wednesday and early Thursday a small storm will bring a chance of showers, with fewer clouds Friday.