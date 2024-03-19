Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring arrives tonight, Winter returns this weekend

BILLINGS — Chilly air in from the north will make it cooler today with highs in the 50s and 60s but some spots will still see temperatures around 10° above average. Sunshine will prevail for most of the area. A little bit more moisture will move into the area meaning humidity will be higher. Plus, winds will be lighter so this will help alleviate any fire concerns. Still, be cautious.

High pressure that's been keeping us dry will begin to break down tomorrow ushering in an unsettled weather pattern through the weekend. Several waves of Pacific moisture is expected through early next week. Given the warmer than average temperatures, we expect it to be more of a rain event Wednesday night into Thursday before arctic air moves in Thursday night through the weekend giving the area a really good chance for accumulating snow.

Looking at a blend of models, the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a foot of snowfall Thursday through Sunday. Cooke City could even reach that amount. The western foothills, northwest and north-central zones, including Billings, could get between 2-6" during that stretch. The Bighorns could also get up to a half foot of snow. These projections are sure to change as models continue to fine-tune. Stay tuned.

Temperatures will steadily get colder through the rest of the week with 20s and 30s expected for the weekend.

