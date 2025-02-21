Q2 Billings Area Weather: Almost feeling like spring a month ahead of schedule

BILLINGS — We made it through record-breaking snow and cold the last few days in Montana and Wyoming, and as we approach the last week of February and the last month of winter, it will feel more like spring in the short term with rapidly warming weather along with plenty of strong wind, and a lot of newly-fallen snow to melt.

We can expect a mixture of clear sky and clouds tonight as well as tomorrow, but we will also have breezy to locally windy weather tonight and Friday. That will lead to milder lows and warmer highs (which are welcome), but until it warms well above freezing, we'll still have some areas of low visibility due to blowing snow. Please be careful.

The wind and warming temperatures will continue through this weekend and early next week. Highs will likely be warmer than average from Saturday through at least the end of February, most of those days will be windy, and we can expect melting snow and ice jams to cause some localized flooding problems. Be sure storm drains are clear!