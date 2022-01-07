Q2 Billings Area Weather: Almost 50 degrees warmer in 24 hours

BILLINGS — The light snow will slowly move out to the east through the night, losing snowmaking power as it goes. At the same time, temperatures will warm steadily overnight through Friday afternoon.

With the warm comes wind, and that will cause areas of blowing snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yellowstone and surrounding counties with the probability of low visibility at times.

Gusty winds will continue through Friday evening, but as the snow crusts over with warming temperatures, the chance of blowing snow is reduced. Winds near Livingston/Nye could reach 45 to 65 mph.

Temperatures Friday will reach the 30s and low 40s in southern Montana and Northern Wyoming. Colder air nudges temperatures back to the single digits first thing Sunday, but warmer and drier weather takes over next week.

