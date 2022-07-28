Q2 Billings Area Weather: Air conditioning will be your friend

BILLNGS — Hot temperatures is our main weather focus through early next week.

Don't rule out a late day thunderstorm over area mountains, but little rainfall is expected. Strong wind gusts and lightning will be the main threats, iincreasing wildfire risk.

High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 90s with low humidity Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry with highs 95 to low 100s. The hottest overall is Monday with gusty west winds and afternoon temperatures in the triple digits.

Keep fire risk in mind all weekend, but especially Monday. A cold front moves through Monday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon next week.