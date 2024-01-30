Q2 Billings Area Weather: Aiming for another record-breaking day

BILLINGS — Building high pressure will keep dry conditions in place and downslope flow will continue to bring warmer-than-average temperatures for the rest of the week. Like yesterday, some areas could reach record highs this afternoon including Billings, Livingston, Sheridan, and Miles City. Records could be in jeopardy tomorrow and Thursday as well with highs staying in the 50s and 60s.

A pattern change is on tap for the weekend as a cold front will bring in cooler air with rain and snow Saturday and Sunday, especially in the higher elevations of the mountains. Too early to say for sure what kind of totals we'll be looking at, so we'll keep an eye on the models over the next few days to see how they fine tune.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

