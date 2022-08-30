Q2 Billings Area Weather: Afternoons grow hotter, but not mornings

BILLINGS — Very dry air around the region will heat quickly with plenty of afternoon sun. Record daily highs may fall. But that dry air also cools quickly by morning.

While most area high temperatures were in the mid-to-lower 90s Tuesday, they will climb to mid-to-upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Triple digit temperatures are possible.

The air remains very dry, so a cold front Thursday afternoon will bring mainly wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph through the evening hours. This will briefly elevated wildfire and grassland fire risk.

Temperatures on Friday will be10 degrees cooler, reaching mainly the 80s and some low 90s. Saturday through Wednesday is showing a strong potential for highs of 95 to 105 degrees.

But overnight temperatures remain fairly consistent, staying mainly 55 to 65 giving us relief in the mornings and late evenings.