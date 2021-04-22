Q2 Billings Area Weather: Afternoon Rain, Evening Snow

BILLINGS — Good morning.

After a chilly start, temperatures will zip up into the upper 50s to low 60s today ahead of another cold front. Clouds will start to bubble up this afternoon as the front approaches. Current timing has the front passing through by this evening. Winds will pick up as the system passes with gusts up to 30 mph possible tonight.

Rain showers move in this evening then transition to snow as temperatures fall throughout the night. Snowfall accumulation in the lower elevations should be limited to grassy areas where trace to 2" will be possible. The foothills could receive 2-4" with the mountains getting 3-5".

Needless to say, use caution during your morning commute Friday as roads will likely be slick to slushy. Icing on bridges and overpasses will be possible as well. The system will hang around through Friday afternoon, but precipitation chances will diminish as the day progresses.

The front will briefly cool daytime highs down into the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s for the weekend. A few ripples of energy look to pass through Saturday and Sunday giving us a chance of showers Sunday. We'll hold on to the chance for rain Monday and Tuesday as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com