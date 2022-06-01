Q2 Billings Area Weather: Afternoon rain becomes more frequent

BILLINGS — The lower elevations stay mainly dry for the next couple of days, with the mountains picking up some showers and thunderstorms. Especially by Friday, these storms edge down the the lower terrain.

At this point the outlook for strong to severe storms is low. But pockets of brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail are possible with stronger cells on any afternoon.

Temperatures continue to edge upward with lows staying mainly in the 40s to a few low 50s. Highs are mainly 60s and a few low 70s Wednesday, with most locations warming a little each day through Saturday.

The current trend is back toward the 60s early next week with more scattered showers and storms.