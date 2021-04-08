Q2 Billings Area Weather: Afternoon Rain

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We start off Thursday on a warm and dry note, but expect rapid changes later in the day as a cold front pushes through bringing rain showers. There may be just enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder as well. Temperatures look to fall quickly with the passage of the front. This could lead to a transition to a rain/snow mix this evening and maybe flurries early tomorrow morning.

Winds will also pick up with this front. Expect gusts over 40 mph along the foothills and gusts over 30 mph here in Billings this afternoon into the evening.

An upper ridge of high pressure builds in on Friday bringing dry and breezy conditions.

It will be a pleasant Saturday as downslope winds will warm things up and upper ridging will keep conditions dry. Another disturbance will bring in rain late Saturday night and perhaps some flurries Sunday morning. There will remain a slight chance for rain in the afternoon.

Today’s highs will hit the mid 60s, upper 50s on Friday, back into the mid 60s on Saturday, and upper 40s on Sunday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

