Q2 Billings Area Weather: Afternoon and evening storms persist this week

BILLINGS — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will pop up somewhere every day Monday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in areas that have saturated soils.

Drier air seems on track for the weekend, and that will lead to a general warm up. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s most of the work week, then edge up to the 70s and 80s as we approach the Fourth of July.

A Flood Watch for the Little Bighorn River, primarily for the area near Hardin. There is also an ongoing Flood Warning for areas along the Bighorn River near Hardin where the river forecast is within a half-foot of flood stage by Monday morning.

While pockets of heavy rain are the main concern, we could see some stroinger storms produce wind and hail Tuesday. The main threat is just to the east the south of Billings and Yellowstone County.

