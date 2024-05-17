Q2 Billings Area Weather: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Friday

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming warmed further on Thursday with a ridge of high pressure overhead. The wind also began to blow in many parts of the northern Rockies, in advance of our next storm moving this direction. We can expect a fairly clear sky Thursday night, but the breezes will continue to blow. Lows will be slightly warmer than average.

A cold front will sweep across Montana and Wyoming Friday afternoon and evening, and we can expect stronger wind closer to the Rocky Mountain front, and breezy to locally windy weather for most everyone else. A line of showers and thunderstorms will also sweep across our area from west to east Friday afternoon and evening... keep an eye to the sky.

Saturday will be a drier day for most of us, but the wind will continue to blow. A few more troughs of low pressure will affect our weather Sunday, early this week and also the latter half of next week. We can expect a cooling trend with daily chances of rain showers and thunderstorms, but at this time, Sunday, Monday and Thursday look like the most likely days.