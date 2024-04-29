Q2 Billings Area Weather: After the wind Tuesday, showers become more numerous

BILLINGS — A cool and unsettled weather pattern will impact the region through the week. While showers are possible each day, the amount of rain and snow is not expected to be significant.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Monday evening. Storms are likely to produce more wind and lightning than rainfall.

Tuesday will be cooler, with most of the highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. When will be the biggest weather influence of the day, with gusts routinely hitting 25 to 45 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be wetter days with showers off and on. The biggest influence will be mountain snow with rain showers or occasionally rain snow mix in the mornings for the lower elevations.

Temperatures will continue to run a little cooler than average. Good morning readings in the upper 20s and 30s, and afternoon readings mainly in the upper 40s and 50s through the work week.

The weekend is trending warmer, especially by Sunday. Highs could reach the 60s to mid 70s. But there are indications of more cool and unsettled weather next week.