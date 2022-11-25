Q2 Billings Area Weather: After the weekend, it turns colder again

BILLINGS — A couple of waves of showers and wind will move through over the weekend. But a shift to colder days with light snow is the highlight of the forecast.

Strong westerly winds gusting to 55 mph are expected in the Livingston to Nye corridor Friday evening. Another wave sends wind across all of the western foothills from Livingston to Nye and northward to Big Timber and Harlowton on Sunday.

Sunday also turns breezy from Billings to the east as a cold front moves in. Meantime, rain and snow showers move from teh northwest to the southeast across the area early Saturday. Scattered snow starts to move across a similar path on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s each morning through Monday. Afternoon highs are mainly 35 to 45 both Saturday and Sunday.

A deep trough brings transition to the weather on Monday. Tuesday onward will be chilly with highs in the teens and 20s. Lows will range from just below zero to the low teens the rest of the week.

