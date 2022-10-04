Q2 Billings Area Weather: After the rain, the sun demands equal time

BILLINGS — Rain showers are exiting eastern Montana into the Dakotas Monday night. Despite some cool morning temperatures, comfortable afternoons highlight the week's weather.

The sky clears out Monday night leading to patchy fog possible early Tuesday, especially east of Billings. Lows will be mainly in the 40s.

An upper high pressure ridge Tuesday will bring dry and warmer conditions. Highs will be mainly mid-60s to low 70s with plenty of sun.

After a warm and dry Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, a cold front moves into Wednesday night. This will bring a few showers, but mainly cooler temperatures for Thursday with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures climb back to seasonal levels in the 60s through the weekend. with dry northwest flow over the area through the weekend. There are some signals it could turn colder early next week, but not enough to hang our hat on yet.

