Q2 Billings Area Weather: Additional Snow, Rain And Gusty Wind On Sunday

BILLINGS — It may be spring, but our latest storm is making it feel like winter in Montana and Wyoming this weekend. We are far from finished with this storm, too. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through Sunday night and Monday morning for much of our region. Travel is not advised in parts of Big Horn, Rosebud and Powder River counties.

Areas east of the Bighorn Mountains could have blizzard conditions at times Sunday and Monday with heavy snow and strong, gusty wind. Again, travel is not advised in portions of southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming until this storm subsides late Monday. The snow and rain will be much lighter and more showery in nature the further west you are. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s.

We can expect fewer clouds and a bit of a warming trend early next week, but we will still have gusty wind at times along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. After a dry but gusty Tuesday, we'll have isolated showers and breezes Wednesday, a mild, dry and breezy Thursday and increasing clouds next Friday. We'll have another chance of valley rain and mountain snow late next Friday and Saturday.