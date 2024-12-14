Q2 Billings Area Weather: Active weather returns beginning Saturday evening

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming had quieter and milder weather on Friday, but the wind has already begun to strengthen in our normally wind-prone areas. We can expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with breezes and lows which will be warmer than you'd expect in mid-December... mainly in the 20s and lower 30s.

The first in a series of small, fast-moving storms will move our way late Saturday, We will start the weekend with sun and breezes, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. We will have mountain snow and lowland rain late Saturday evening, and it will turn to snow at all elevations by Sunday morning. Sunday will also be quite windy.

Northeast Montana will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening due to the potential of freezing rain. Rain will turn to just snow for most areas, but we'll have light amounts and that will lead to icy roads. Monday will be quieter, but we'll have more chances for snow and rain next Tuesday and Thursday.