Q2 Billings Area Weather: Abundant sunshine, dry, and breezy

BILLINGS — It will be another sunny day as conditions stay dry and daytime temperatures get warmer with a few towns pushing into the low 50s this afternoon.

Outside of a VERY slight chance of a wintry mix early this evening in Carter County, high pressure stays put through the extended forecast with no snow or even rain expected through at least the latter part of next week and maybe even through Christmas Day.

While confidence is still very high that it will not be a White Christmas this year, I have been asked by many if there is even a sliver of hope for snow. The majority of models are still showing no sign of it, but the GFS model is trying to push some into the area next Friday through Christmas morning. Keep in mind, we have lots of ground to cover before we get there (and I hate even mentioning it) so don't get your hopes up. Keep your fingers crossed, say a little prayer, do a little dance, and we may get lucky.

It will be breezy today from the western foothills to Yellowstone County with gusts over 20 mph. Stronger winds are expected Friday night into Saturday along the western foothills with 50-60 mph gusts possible. Billings could feel gusts up to 30 mph.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 40s tomorrow then 40s/50s across the weekend through the middle of next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight then 20s/30s tomorrow night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com