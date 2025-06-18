Q2 Billings Area Weather: Abundant sunshine and warmer on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Wednesday will be dry, sunny, and warmer as ridging builds over the region. Highs will be mainly in the 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry, and even warmer, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Daytime highs will also push close to 90 degrees on Friday in some areas.

An upper-level trough will impact the region on Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon, with some storms possibly becoming severe in Billings and areas west. This will kick off an unsettled weather pattern, with daily showers possible through early next week. We'll need to keep an eye out for more severe weather threats.

A cold front will slide through the region on Saturday, cooling daytime temperatures to mainly the 60s on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Monday, then mainly 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through Friday night (with a few 60s), then 40s and 50s on Saturday night, mainly 40s on Sunday night and Monday night, then 40s and 50s on Tuesday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com