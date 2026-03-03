Q2 Billings Area Weather: Abundant sunshine and warmer on Tuesday

BILLINGS — High pressure will bring a few beautiful days across the area, with a healthy dose of sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

There is a chance for gap flow winds to increase between Livingston and Nye Tuesday night before stronger winds move in by Wednesday morning, with gusts between 45–55 mph.

Confidence is growing that our next system will push ample moisture into the region, bringing a good chance of precipitation Thursday and even Friday. Snow accumulations look to be confined to the mountains, with the Beartooths, Crazies, and Bighorns potentially picking up well over 6 inches of snow, especially across the west and north facing slopes. The foothills could see light wet snow, while the lower elevations could receive a tenth to over a quarter inch of rainfall, especially south of Billings. Eastern counties are expected to get little to no rain for now.

After a brief cooldown with highs in the 40s and 50s on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will warm back into the 50s and 60s across the weekend as drier conditions return. Widespread strong wind gusts are also expected to return.

Some models are hinting at an active pattern next week, with several chances for precipitation along with up-and-down temperatures, but there is still too much uncertainty as of now.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com