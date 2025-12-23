Q2 Billings Area Weather: Above normal temperatures through Friday

BILLINGS — The rest of the week aims to be rather quiet heading into the Christmas holiday, although west to southwest flow will keep just enough Pacific moisture in the area for on-and-off snow chances in the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains.

Widespread high-impact wind events are not expected, though localized gap winds are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with another window for stronger winds along the western foothills on Friday.

Temperatures stay above normal, with highs commonly in the 40s to mid-50s. A cold front may move through late Wednesday night into Thursday, and a weak clipper could slide across northeast Montana Friday into Saturday, allowing cooler air to filter in by the weekend.

The best chance for more widespread precipitation comes on Christmas Day, when the cold front could bring scattered rain and snow, with any meaningful accumulation limited to the mountains, which receive a few inches of snow or slightly more.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com