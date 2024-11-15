Q2 Billings Area Weather: A winter weather system to bring rain, snow, and colder temperatures

BILLINGS — It will be cooler on Friday due to an exiting cold front with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday starts off dry ahead of an area of low pressure that will slide across northern Wyoming and southern Montana Friday into Saturday, bringing rain and snow to the area.

Friday evening through Saturday, the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up over 6" of snowfall. The Bighorns could also pick up several inches.

For the lower elevations, expect rain first on Friday evening. This will transition to wet snow overnight into Saturday morning. The western foothills and higher hills could pick up a couple of inches of snowfall while lower elevations are on pace to get less than an inch mainly on grassy areas. Billings could see about a quarter of an inch. Eastern Montana is expected to receive light to no accumulation.

Drier conditions will move in by Saturday afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. This will help melt the snow rather quickly in the lower elevations. Winds will increase along the western foothills Saturday night into Sunday with gusts over 55 mph possible.

Looking ahead to next week, another winter system is expected to move through Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance of more rain and snow. Models are still far apart on what type of impact this system may have. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s on Saturday, mid-40s to low 50s on Sunday, upper 30s to mid-40s on Monday, mid-to-upper 30s on Tuesday then mid-30s to low 40s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s Friday night, mainly 20s Saturday night, 20s and 30s Sunday night, 20s Monday, 10s and 20s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

