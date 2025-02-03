Q2 Billings Area Weather: A winter storm bears down on the area

BILLINGS — Winter has returned with a vengeance! Billings airport saw a record 3.8" of snow on Sunday with much more to come.

With heavy snow and gusts over 30 mph possible, watch out for slick and snow covered roads and sidewalks plus reduced visibility while commuting over the next several days.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the area through early Tuesday morning with another 4-8" of snow possible. Parts of eastern Montana could pick up another 2-4". A Winter Weather Advisory is in place.

The heaviest snow will be around Cooke City which could pick up over 3 feet of snow by Wednesday increasing avalanche concerns in the area. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the mountains around Cooke City. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could receive 2-5". The Pryors and Bighorns could get over a foot.

Models forecast a break from the snow on Thursday before another round brings an additional 1-3" or more Thursday night through Saturday morning. Dry weather aims to return on Sunday.

We are also into an extended period of below freezing temperatures that could last through the middle of the month. Expect icy rivers and streams.Highs will be in the single digits and teens Monday through Wednesday then mainly teens and 20s Thursday through Saturday. Lows will be below zero (double-digits below zero for some areas) through Wednesday night then mainly single digits for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

