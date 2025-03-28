Q2 Billings Area Weather: A winter-like weekend with colder air, rain and snow

BILLINGS — After a Thursday highlighted by unseasonable warmth and some record-breaking highs, we began to cool on Friday, but highs remained warmer than average for most of us in Montana and Wyoming. Several Pacific storms will keep us from being that warm anytime again through the end of next week, with more winter-like weather this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Crazy Mountains this weekend, where 10-20" of snow will be possible. The Absarokas and Bighorns in Wyoming will be under Winter Weather Advisories, with 6-12" of snow possible. Most of the rain and snow we receive on Saturday will fall over Wyoming, but southern Montana will get light rain and snow mixes.

The air will be even colder on Sunday, which will lead to all elevations having a better chance for snow than rain, although rain and snow mixes will still be possible at lower elevations. Highs this weekend will struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our highs will rise to the more seasonable lower 50s next week, but we'll still have more unsettled weather at times.