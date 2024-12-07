Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy weekend with colder air & snow ahead for some

BILLINGS — A strong ridge of high pressure brought central and eastern Montana and northern Wyoming more sunshine and above average highs on Friday. The wind is beginning to strengthen at this time, and that will be the prevailing theme as a vigorous storm moves our way from the Gulf of Alaska. The breeze will keep tonight warmer than average, though.

We can expect increasing clouds Saturday as the Pacific storm approaches our area. Many areas will get strong wind from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, which has spawned many Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings for this weekend. Our normally windiest areas could get gusts over 65 mph, so please be cautious when outside.

That storm will also bring areas of snow (possibly mixed with rain) to many parts of Montana and Wyoming. Not everyone will receive measurable precipitation, however, and virtually all of what we get will be light. We will have a lot more wind than much-needed rain and snow in most areas. We will cool down Sunday and Monday, and we'll get more wind next week, too.