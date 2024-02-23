Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy weekend awaits us

BILLINGS — The warmer-than-average temperatures continue through Monday with lots of sunshine today then a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with light mountain snow and maybe a rain shower or two in the lower elevations.

The big weather story through the weekend will be strong crosswinds whipping along the western foothills. Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton can expect gusts 30-40 mph today, over 50 mph tomorrow then up to 70 mph Sunday into Monday morning. Gusts over 30 mph today then 30-40 mph across the weekend into Monday are possible for the rest of the Q2 viewing area.

Our next potential winter system is projected to move through Monday and Tuesday next week. A couple inches of lower elevation snow (not so much in eastern MT, though) and up to 10" of snowfall in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns will be possible. The Pryors could pick up a few inches. This looks to be a fast moving system so these snowfall projections will probably fluctuate. Just plan on slick roads and poor visibility Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures with daytime highs falling into the 10s and 20s on Tuesday with overnight lows in the single digits before a return to more seasonal numbers on Wednesday and then warmer-than-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

