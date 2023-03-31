Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy weekend awaits

BILLINGS — Watch out for poor driving conditions this morning as snow covered and slick roads may greet you in Billings and areas north and east and south. Patchy fog will also be possible in some spots.

The snow moves out and the sunshine breaks through this afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s for most of the area. Snow could still linger in the western mountains and Billings may even get a quick rain shower this evening.

Winds will be quite strong across the weekend with gusts between 40-60 mph possible along the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston area. Billings and surrounding areas could feel gusts between 20-30 mph on Saturday and gusts over 40 mph on Sunday.

After our warmest daytime highs of the week tomorrow (upper 40s to low 50s), a cold front drops through Saturday night bringing colder temperatures back into the area. If there is any precipitation with this front, it should stay mostly confined to the mountains although Billings could get some rain Saturday night.

The next disturbance behind the cold front has the potential to have more of a snowy impact on the region although the latest model runs have it staying a little more south of the region than previously shown. Going by a blend of models, a deep area of low pressure could push 2-4" into Billings and areas west and south Monday through Wednesday morning. Red Lodge and Sheridan could pick up over 6". Northeast WY could receive well over 6" with some models suggesting close to 1 foot. These projections can and probably will change with the track of the low so be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

Strong winds could cause significant blowing and drifting snow issues during that stretch, too.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40s/50s on Saturday, 30s/40s Sunday and Monday then 20s/30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight and Saturday night, 10s/20s Sunday night and Monday night then teens Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com