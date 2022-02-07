Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy week awaits

BILLINGS — The weather story this week: warmer and windy.

High pressure keeps dry conditions in place today. Downslope flow will push daytime highs into the 50s and some 60s this afternoon, 40s and 50s Tuesday/Wednesday then 50s and 60s on Thursday. Highs dip back down into the 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.

Strong crosswinds with gusts up to 65 mph expected from Livingston to Nye through late tonight, gusts up to 60 mph possible between Harlowton to Big Timber through this evening. Billings and areas east will feel gusts over 30 mph through at least Thursday.

With low humidity and gusty winds, fire weather concerns are heightened especially in Garfield and Petroleum counties where a Red Flag Warning is in place today. Refrain from outside burning as fires could easily spread.

For the most part, we are going to stay dry, but several blasts of energy through the area could bring snow to the mountains as well as areas east of Yellowstone County on Wednesday. Billings could get rain, snow or a mix.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s this week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com