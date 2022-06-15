Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy Wednesday then hot

BILLINGS — Winds will remain strong today with gusts up to 50 mph possible. It will also be warmer with highs back in the 70s. We aren’t stopping there, though. Record heat is possible with the upper 90s on tap for Friday and Saturday.

Cooling down into the 80s on Sunday as a chance of rain and thundershowers returns. Showers possible on Monday as well.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s/70s today, 80s tomorrow, 90s Friday and Saturday then 80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 40s/50s tonight, 50s tomorrow night then 50s/60s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com