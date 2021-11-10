Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy Wednesday

BILLINGS — A passing cold front will bring a cool down over the next few days. It will also bring winds gusting up to 40 mph in Billings, the western foothills and Livingston to Big Timber this afternoon then into the eastern plains tomorrow. Use caution if driving high profile vehicles and secure your lawn furniture.

An unsettled weather pattern kicks in moving forward bringing a chance of daily showers Friday through the weekend. Higher elevations may see an inch or more of accumulation through that period, but most of the area can expect little to no rainfall totals.

Daytime highs will be more seasonal through Friday (Thursday being the coldest day) then a bit warmer across the weekend. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com