Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Windy Tuesday

BILLINGS — Prepare for a very windy Tuesday as we are now behind a cold front that will drag winds in from the west, winds that will gust anywhere from 30-45 mph across the area.

Very dry conditions will set up in eastern Montana with humidity down to 20% to go along with the gusty winds. This will elevate fire weather concerns in the area.

Chilly air will also move in behind the front, knocking daytime temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the work week.

A quick shot of energy behind the cold front combining with cyclonic flow will keep enough moisture across the mountains and the foothills to bring more rain and snow.

Yet another shot of energy will move through on Wednesday, bringing a better chance for rain across the region. The best chances will remain over the western mountains and foothills.

An upper level low over northeast Montana/south-central Canada will sling unsettled flow across the area Thursday and Friday. This keeps a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow in the forecast both days. This will be in reinforced by a cold front that will pass through on Friday.

An area of low pressure aims to move through Saturday night into Monday, bringing additional rounds of showers and higher elevation snow to the region..

High temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s on Saturday then 60s and 70s Sunday into Monday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com