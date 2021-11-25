Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — Happy Thanksgiving!

After a chilly Wednesday, we begin a stretch of warmer than average temperatures today as daytime highs reach back into the 40s and 50s. Outlooks have us staying in this warmer than normal pattern through early December.

The big weather story today will be the wind. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in Billings with gusts over 65 mph from Livingston to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory is in effect through tomorrow afternoon.

Friday is opening day at Red Lodge and, as luck would have it, there is snow in the forecast for up on the mountain. Maybe an inch of new snow. Could this be a glimpse of the winter to come?

A look ahead hints at the possibility of record warmth on Sunday in Billings, Miles City, Livingston, Sheridan and Cody with some spots doing it again on Monday.

Overnight lows through next week will stay mostly in the 30s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com