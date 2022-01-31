Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy start to the week, Best chance of snow Tuesday night

BILLINGS — It will be a windy start to the week as gusts will move from west to east as the day rolls along. Expecting gusts up to 65 mph through this morning in Livingston, up to 60 mph from Lewistown down to Red Lodge through the afternoon, and up to 50 mph in Billings and areas east this afternoon through the evening.

A cold front moves through by this evening giving us a chance of snow late tonight through lunchtime tomorrow. The best chance of snow will come Tuesday night with a few inches possible in Billings down to Sheridan and over 2” possible west of Yellowstone County. Only light accumulation expected in eastern MT.

Much cooler air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday with Wednesday being the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to get out of the single digits here in the Magic City. Upper level ridging (high pressure) takes over as we get into Thursday to help introduce a slow warm up for the rest of the week. We'll also stay dry.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com