Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy Saturday signals a change next week

BILLINGS — Cloud cover will increase and bring some scattered rain and snow over the mountains west of Billings on Friday. The higher elevations could pick up as much as a foot of new snow.

At the same time, winds increase Friday night especially around Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and Harlowton, creating potential 65 mph wind gusts. Winds could easily spread across eastern Montana and much of northern Wyoming by Saturday afternoon, with 45 to 55 mph gusts possible.

Friday afternoon will reach mainly the 40s. Saturday will trend warmer with highs in the 50s thanks to the wind.

But the winds shift on Sunday. Highs return to mostly 40s, but colder air moves in during the evening and overnight.

Moisture will run over the colder air closer to the surface, creating snow on Monday. While the amount of snow is a big question mark, colder temperatures seem very likely. Highs slip to mainly the 20s by Tuesday with overnight temperatures around the region in the teens and possibly some single digits.