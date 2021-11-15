Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy couple of days

BILLINGS — Strong winds will be the big weather story for the next couple of days. Mountain waves, a tight pressure gradient, a strong surface low to the north and gap flow will all combine to make conditions quite windy at least through the middle of the week.

It'll be breezy today in Billings with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible. Stronger winds from Livingston down into the Foothills in excess of 50 to 60 mph this afternoon could bring down shallow rooted trees and topple power lines.

There will be a better chance of more widespread strong winds across the area on Tuesday. The winds will migrate to the eastern side of Montana on Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph possible around Miles City, Glendive and all along the state line.

In terms of temperature, it'll be mild today with highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front swings through by tomorrow morning that will cause temperatures to drop during the day with highs dipping into the 30s by the afternoon. Not a lot of moisture is expected this week, so conditions will remain dry. There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday morning and then again late Friday night as of now.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com