Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy but mild Leap Day

BILLINGS — The big weather story continues to be the strong crosswinds through this evening and possibly tomorrow morning, especially along the western foothills. Gusts up to 70 mph remain possible in and around Livingston, up to 60 mph in Harlowton, and up to 45 mph from Lewistown to Roundup down to Billings and over to Hardin. Use caution while commuting if you drive a high profile vehicle.

It will be a warmer-than-average day with highs in the 50s and some 60s this afternoon ahead of our next potential winter system that will bring temperatures back down to around seasonal tomorrow before dipping into the 20s and 30s on Sunday.

The Pacific trough will bring snow tonight through Saturday with up to 10" possible in the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. The southwest facing slopes near Cooke City could pick up one to two feet of snowfall during that stretch. Watch out for avalanche conditions!

Lower elevations across the area will have a chance for rain during the afternoon hours that could transition to a rain/snow mix or just snow during the evening hours Friday night and Saturday night. Chilly air behind a cold front on Saturday will knock temperatures down into the 20s and 30s on Sunday, giving us a better chance to see full on snow showers, but only light accumulation is expected.

Outlooks show near seasonal temperatures and dry conditions next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com