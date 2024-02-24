Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy and warmer-than-average weekend ahead

The wind strengthened considerably for many of us in Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and we are from finished with the blustery weather. Friday night will be mostly clear and gusty with lows remaining warmer than they otherwise would be. The Livingston area will be under a Wind Advisory from Friday evening through Monday afternoon, with 50-70 mph gusts possible.

Much of central and eastern Montana can expect breezy to windy weather from this evening through Monday, but the strongest wind will be near the foothills. Be sure to drive safely, and bring loose objects around your house inside before they blow away or do damage. Temperatures will also remain well above average through Monday, with 50s and some 60s.

The springlike weather will come to a screeching halt Monday afternoon and evening as a trough of low-pressure barrels over the northern Rockies. Monday will still be quite mild with rain developing, but as the cold air arrives late Monday the temperatures will drop rapidly, and the rain will turn to snow. Be careful of slick roads late Monday and early Tuesday.