Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy and warmer-than-average Monday

BILLINGS — It will be a very windy start to the week across the area on Monday. Gusts out of the south up to 70 mph will be possible along the Beartooth Foothills and the Livingston area while gusts up to 65 mph are possible from Big Timber to Harlowton. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible north and northeast of Yellowstoe County while the rest of the area could feel gusts between 30-40 mph. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect across portions of the area through early evening. Winds will lighten up by later in the day.

Warmer-than-average temperatures along with strong wind and low humidity will bring a concern for fire weather conditions on Monday in northeast MT and Fallon and Carter counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Don't cause a spark.

Skies will be mostly sunny early then clouds increase during the day with highs in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will move through later in the day, bringing a chance of 1-2" of mountain snow. Lower elevations could get light rain and some snow could mix in later in the evening.

High pressure on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring dry conditions as daytime highs push into the 50s and 60s.

Highs stay in the 50s and 60s on Thursday, but precipitation chances return as two areas of low pressure work to bring more snow to the mountains through Friday. Lower elevations will see rain first on Thursday that will transition to snow by early Friday morning. It's still too early to say just how much accumulation the region will get, but the mountains could get several inches while totals in the lower elevations aim to be on the lighter side at the moment. This will all depend on the track of the systems. Will keep you posted.

Chilly air will cool daytime temperatures down into the 30s and 40s on Friday and Saturday. Highs will range from the 30s east to 50s west on Sunday with a slight chance of rain in the forecast.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through Thursday night then cool to the teens and 20s Friday night and Saturday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com