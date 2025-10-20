Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy and chilly start to the week

BILLINGS — A chance of lingering lower-elevation rain and mountain snow (mainly above 7,500 feet) remains in the forecast through Monday. Total snow amounts could range between 4–10 inches in the Crazies, 2–4 inches in the Absaroka/Beartooths, and up to 6 inches in the highest elevations of the Bighorns. Precipitation will taper west to east during the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect widespread strong winds on Monday, with gusts between 30–50 mph across the plains and over 50 mph along U.S. 191 from Big Timber to Judith Gap, as well as in the east.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake and surrounding areas through Monday evening, with northwest winds between 20–35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible. A High Wind Watch is also in effect through late evening for portions of northwest North Dakota, including Williston, with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

High pressure will bring dry conditions from Tuesday through Friday, with daytime highs in the 50s then 60s. Models indicate the possibility of another cold front passing through by Saturday night, bringing a chance of rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Nighttime lows will generally be in the 20s and 30s this week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com