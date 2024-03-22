Q2 Billings Area Weather: A wicked, wintry weekend

BILLINGS — Some mid-level moisture will continue to jet through the area today bringing a slight chance of light snow this morning with little to no accumulation expected. We may get a glimpse of sunshine this afternoon, though. It will be colder with highs mainly in the 30s.

There will be a better chance for snow across the weekend as a bigger surge of moisture streams into the area especially Saturday night into Sunday. Several inches of snow is expected across the region. (see attached graphics) Up to a foot of snow will be possible in the mountains.

Strong winds (gusts 30-40 mph) are also forecast to go along with heavy snow in eastern MT which could mean near blizzard conditions on Sunday in and around Baker.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be a little warmer pushing into the upper 30s and even some low 40s before a colder blast of frigid air comes in to knock those daytime highs down into the 20s on Sunday. Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens Sunday and Monday nights.

It will warm up the first part of next week with highs in the 30s and 40s ahead of another system coming in by the middle of the week that could bring more rain and snow. This is something we'll be keeping an eye on.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com