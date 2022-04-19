Q2 Billings Area Weather: A weekend storm has our attention

BILLINGS — A weather system will bring rain switching to snow by Thursday through Friday, with wind and snow hitting southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming particularly hard by Saturday. Expect travel concerns and harsh conditions for young livestock with west snow and chilly temperatures.

Wind and showers persist in the short term. The mountains will get 3 to 6 inches of new snow through this evening with some light snow in the Red Lodge foothills expected.

Evening rain showers will spread across the plains, with wind and rain decreasing overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday will be breezy again with the 40 mph gusts, especially west and north of Billings. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the upper 40s to mid 50s with a few showers for the higher elevations.

Highs Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s despite increasing clouds out ahead of our next weather system. Showers move in Thursday night with mountain snow.