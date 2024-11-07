Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warming trend kicking in

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to strengthen, bringing sunny skies and kicking off a warming trend that will push daytime temperatures into the 40s and 50s on Thursday then 50s and 60s on Friday and Saturday. We can also expect dry weather through Saturday.

A weak cold front is forecast to drop through the area Saturday night and may cool temperatures slightly on Sunday and Monday with only a minimal chance of precipitation. Winds will also be on the increase across the Livingston area with gusts in excess of 50 mph through Monday morning.

Another cold front will pass through on Tuesday, cooling daytime highs down into the 40s and bringing a better chance of rain and snow mid-week.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s Thursday and Friday nights then mainly 30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com